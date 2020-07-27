Israeli Research Delegation Leaves For India, Will Work On COVID-19 Testing Technologies

An Israeli delegation led by Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in Israeli Ministry of Defense, as well as Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Health, will land in Delhi tomorrow, July 27. The delegation will complete a series of tests to determine the effectiveness of several Israeli technologies developed for the rapid diagnosis of COVID-19.

According to the official press release, the team comprises of approximately 20 experts in various industries associated with the development of the diagnostic solutions. The delegation is led by Israel's Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka.

Moreover, according to a statement, “The aircraft will also carry cutting-edge equipment brought by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the private sector. This special delivery also includes ventilators - exported to India following an exceptional approval.”

AI-based computer systems to analyze samples

The India and Israel co-operation will enable the team of researchers to collect tens of thousands of COVID-19 samples in a short period of time. These samples will then be analysed using AI-based computer systems which will help shorten the sample testing time frame. The statement added that all necessary approvals were acquired prior to the joint venture.

