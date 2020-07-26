Kargil Vijay Diwas: France Pays Tribute To Indian Army; Cites Indo-France Defence Ties

Paying tribute to India's Kargil Bravehearts on the 21st anniversary of the 1999 Kargil War, France on Sunday, expressed its solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces. Taking to Twitter, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said that 'France always stands alongside India', highlighting its defense ties with India. Currently, India is awaiting its 1st batch of Rafale jets from France.

In massive boost to IAF firepower, Rafale jets to be equipped with HAMMER missile: Sources

France pays tribute to Kargil Bravehearts

On #KargilVijayDiwas2020, France pays tribute to the Indian armed forces: France always stands alongside India.#Mirage2000 in 1999 to #Rafale in 2020: our partnership touches soaring heights. pic.twitter.com/bIEKIWDFhi — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) July 26, 2020

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial

India pays tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Amid muted Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations due to Coronavirus pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the National War Memorial. He paid tribute to the war heroes for their indomitable spirit and courage that led to the victory of the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war, while PM Modi paid his tribute to the jawans in the 67th edition 'Mann Ki Baat'. Speaking on the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, PM Modi said that 'bad people' will always find a way to fight irrespective of friendship - slamming Pakistan and its natures 'to have enmity with everyone for no reason'.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recounts Pakistan's sinister 1999 Kargil war plot; names neighbour

The 1999 Kargil War

During the summer of May-July 1999, the tedious Kargil War was fought between India and Pakistan. In May 1999, the Pakistan Army infiltrated into Indian territory in remote locations using subterfuge and captured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway. When India sent a survey mission to confirm intrusions into India, five jawans were taken into captivity by the Pakistani Army, triggering an Indian Airforce attack - 'Operation Vijay'.

For the first time in 20 years, India launched strikes against militants in Kashmir beginning 'Operation Vijay', promising to continue doing so till the last of the militants were evicted from the Indian soil in Kashmir. During the continuing airstrike, India lost two of its aircraft (MiG-27) with one pilot who had ejected being taken in as a prisoner of war by the Pakistan troops. Soon, Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declares the Kargil situation - 'War-like situation', with IAF continuing its assault on suspected infiltrators holed up in the Himalayas with fresh airstrikes.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here's the timeline of how India successfully routed Pakistan's infiltration attempts in 1999

As Pakistan returned the mutilated bodies of six Indian soldiers, talks between India and Pakistan broke down while India continued its airstrikes. On July 26, the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil which had been occupied by the Pakistani Army, a coup that was orchestrated by the then Pakistan army chief General Pervez Musharraf, while Sharif and US President Bill Clinton meet in Washington to take 'concrete steps will be taken' to restore the Line of Control. Relenting to India's attacks, Sharif announces pull-out of Pakistani troops from Kargil and India declares 'Operation Vijay' a success - bringing an end to the war on July 26.