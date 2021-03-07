ISRO Likely To Launch 'game Changer' Satellite On March 28, Will Monitor India's Borders

After the successful launch of PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has said that it plans to launch another observation satellite - GISAT-1 - on March 28. The GISAT-1 is expected to provide near real-time images of India's borders and also enable quick monitoring of natural disaster. The satellite will be skyrocketed onboard the GSLV-F10 rocket from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, about 100 km north of Chennai.

"We are looking to launch this Geo imaging satellite on March 28, subject to weather conditions", an official of the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told PTI on Sunday. The rocket will place the spacecraft in a geosynchronous orbit. It will be subsequently positioned in geostationary orbit, about 36,000 km above the earth's equator, using its onboard propulsion system.

READ | ISRO Chief K Sivan Confirms 14 Missions, Including Gaganyaan, 'lined Up' In 2021

The launch of GISAT-1 was originally planned for March 5 but had to be postponed at the last minute due to technical reasons. Experts have said that positioning of the geo-satellite in geostationary orbit has key advantages. "It's going to be a game-changer in some sense for India", a Department of Space official said.

ISRO lists GISAT-1 objectives

"With onboard high-resolution cameras, the satellite will allow the country to monitor the Indian landmass and the oceans, particularly its borders continuously". Listing the objectives of the mission, ISRO has said that the satellite would provide near real-time imaging of the large area region of interest at frequent intervals. It would help in quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic and any short-term events.

READ | PM Modi Congratulates Brazil's Bolsonaro As ISRO Places Amazonia-1 Satellite In Orbit

The observation satellite also aims to obtain spectral signatures of agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, disaster warning, cloud properties, snow and glacier and oceanography and will facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent, under cloud-free condition, at frequent intervals. According to sources, GISAT-1 will be followed by the maiden flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO's compact launcher, likely in April. SSLV has been designed to meet "launch on demand" requirements in a cost-effective manner for small satellites in a dedicated and ride-share mode.

READ | Telangana CM KCR Congratulates ISRO For Successful PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission

ISRO completes first launch of 2021

On February 28, ISRO successfully launched the Amazonia-1, marking the entry of private players into India's space sector. The headline payload was Brazil's 637-kg Amazonia-1 optical earth observation satellite. Amazonia-1 was placed in orbit seventeen minutes after its lift-off aboard the PSLV-C51 rocket and a minute after the rocket's PS4 engine cut off. India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C51 (PSLV-C51) carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1 as its primary passenger also facilitated the launch of 18-other student satellites as part of its mission under ISRO's National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe ). Amazonia-1 along with the other satellites will monitor deforestation and study the diverse agriculture of Brazilian lands.

IN PICS: Stunning Glimpses Of ISRO PSLV-C50 Lift-off

Moments after the launch, ISRO chief K Sivan affirmed that the space organization has its 'hands full' with nearly 14 missions expected to be launched this year. While addressing the scientists at the Mission Control Centre, Sivan said, "Definitely our hands are full. We are going to have something like 14 missions this year. Seven vehicle launch missions and six satellite missions, as well as our first unmanned space mission before the Gaganyaan-manned space mission."

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.