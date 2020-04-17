ITBP Sets Up Special 'Sanitising Tunnel' To Disinfect Persons Entering Delhi Headquarters

As the country continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, the Indo-Tibetian Border Police has been contributing extensively in all ways possible right from preparing Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) to building quarantine centres. Recently, the ITBP has prepared a special 'Sanitising Tunnel' which helps in disinfecting individuals entering any premise. The tunnel has been placed at several quarantine centres and all at the ITBP headquarters in New Delhi.

ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey while speaking to Republic TV highlighted that the tunnel has been made with special measures and completely disinfects an individual who might be carrying infectious particles. He said, "This tunnel has been made with special measures. We have completely made it by ourself. The panels made are such that they assume the shape of a tunnel."

"Any person that is coming might be a carrier of several infectious particles which will be disinfected if he/she moves through this tunnel as the chemical will be sprayed on them and they will be completely sanitized. Anyone who is visiting the headquarters, be it ITBP personnel or someone else, they have to pass through this tunnel," he added.

ITBP begins distribution of PPEs

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has begun distribution of PPEs and masks being prepared by its troops and their families, to a number of organisations at the frontline of the battle against Coronavirus, officials said on Friday. Last week, the ITBP had launched a special stitching facility at its camp located at Saboli in Haryana's Sonipat district to prepare protective gear.

A senior official said 200 PPEs and 200 masks have been provided to Haryana Urban Local Body (ULB), 50 PPEs to Rohtak Dental College, 20 PPE suits and 50 masks to Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini, Delhi and 20 PPEs and 50 masks to the Kondli (east Delhi) municipal corporation. "These COVID-19 protection gear are meant to be used by people working at quarantine facilities and rendering similar services. These are not meant for use by doctors at hospitals who are treating coronavirus patients," ITBP Director General (DG) S S Deswal told PTI.

