J&K: 2 Indian Army Pilots Succumb To Injuries In Helicopter Crash-land Near Patnitop

In a sad development, two pilots of an Indian Army aviation helicopter on Tuesday crash-landed near the Patnitop area of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a shocking development, two pilots of an Indian Army aviation helicopter on Tuesday crash-landed near the Patnitop area of Jammu and Kashmir. As per Army's official statement, the two pilots were critically injured in the crash-landing and they were evacuated to the hospital. However, both the pilots Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput succumbed to their injuries.

After the evacuation, the Army released a statement and said that 'during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. Now, the Northern Command later confirmed the two injured Bravehearts succumbed to their injuries and also offered their condolences to their families for the supreme sacrifice.  

The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am, officials said, adding the chopper belonged to the Army Aviation Corps.

Last month, an ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army crashed into Ranjit Sagar lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. However, the pilots were safe. The Weapon System Integrated (WSI) helicopter had taken off from Pathankot (Punjab) and met with the accident during a routine sortie.

