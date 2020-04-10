J&K: '207 COVID-19 Cases So Far; Most Of Them Linked To Tabligh,' Says DG Police

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said that 46,158 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance in the Union Territory and so far, 207 cases have tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

According to the daily media bulletin on novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 207 positive cases, 197 are active cases, six have recovered and four have died. Furthermore, 7,726 persons have been kept under home quarantine, including facilities operated by government, 415 in hospital quarantine, 197 in hospital isolation and 27,891 under home surveillance. Besides, 9,925 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period. The bulletin further said that till date, 2,754 samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

Majority of new cases Markaz-related

Director-General of Police J&K Police Dilbag Singh told Republic World that majority of the cases tested positive of Coronavirus in the Union Territory are linked to Tablighis who attended the Markaz at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. He said that more than 1,000 such people have been identified and quarantined.

District-wise breakup

Providing district-wise statistics, the bulletin said that Srinagar has 51 positive cases wherein 49 are active cases, one patient has recovered while another has died. Bandipora has 36 positive cases with 33 active positive, two recoveries and one death, Baramulla has 30 positive cases and one casualty while Budgam has 10 positive cases.

Pulwama has three positive cases, Shopian and Kupwara have 13 cases each and Ganderbal and Kulgam have two and three COVID-19 cases respectively.

Similarly, Jammu has six positive cases, Udhampur has 17 and one casualty, while Rajouri and Kishtwar have three and one positive cases respectively, wherein the patient has recovered fully in Kishtwar. The bulletin also said that there are 19 positive cases of patients belonging to other States/UTs of which two patients have recovered.

