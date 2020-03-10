J&K: 41 Locals Who Return From Iran, China Quarantined, Test Negative

All the 41 Budgam residents who arrived from China and Iran have been quarantined and tested negative with no symptoms of infection of Coronavirus. Most of the 41 quarantined residents have completed 28 days in quarantine while others have completed 14 days. All of them are under observation and precautionary measures are being taken in this regard.

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai informed that two patients with flu symptoms have been admitted to Srinagar hospital and “there is no need to panic as none of them have any symptoms of Coronavirus infection.”

Five screening desks were established at Airport and Screening camps erected at Lower Munda, Qazigund and Zig Morh at Kulgam besides at various Railway stations for round the clock testing and filling of self-declaration forms. 1206 vehicles carrying 13,140 passengers have been screened at Zig Morh including two foreigners.

Quarantine facilities and surveillance measures underway

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that quarantine facilities have been set up at several places in the district. These facilities include 615 rooms made available in 11 buildings in different areas.

Daily surveillance of Respiratory Tract Infection cases including OPD in ten districts is going on besides, Rapid Response Teams (RRT) are in place in every district, samples are being collected, data analyzed and Cluster cases are investigated.

While District Administration Kishtwar has constituted 115 surveillance teams at the block level in the district to ensure that each and every suspected case of Coronavirus is scrutinized and brought into the notice of administration for further course of action, the teams will operate under the District level Surveillance team headed by District Development Commissioner Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara.

In order to ensure there is no risk of spread of infection, all the district administrations of UT of Jammu and Kashmir have collected data including residential addresses, phone numbers and travel history of persons who are coming from affected areas and medical teams are in constant touch with their families to ensure all of those returning to the District are screened and quarantined properly.

(Image: PTI)