J&K Govt Sets Up Emergency Quarantine Facility In Jammu; 20 Quarantined

With the report of one among the two suspected Coronavirus patients turning out to be positive, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has set up Emergency Quarantine Facility in Jammu.

20 persons who came in contact with the Coronavirus patient have been quarantined in the Emergency Quarantine Facility at Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu. She was on a pilgrimage to Iran and was quarantined at Jammu Airport but managed to flee from the Government Medical college against the doctor’s advice after which all the people who came in her contact have also been put in isolation wards.

J&K strengthens surveillance and control measures

“In UT of J&K till date 669 no. of travelers/ persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, 460 in Home Quarantine (including 20 at Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), 08 in Hospital Quarantine, 55 in-home surveillance, 146 completed their 28 days surveillance period. 55 samples have been sent for testing, 26 negative, 1 tested positive, 28 reports are awaited,” Official statement of J&K Government reads.

It further adds that UT of J&K has strengthened the Surveillance and Control measures against the disease. Helpline nos: +91-0191-2549676 (UT level Cell for J&K), +91-0191-2520982 (For Jammu Division), +91-0194-2440283 (For Kashmir Division) are functional. Universal self-declaration made mandatory w.e.f. 4th of March 2020 at Jammu/ Srinagar airports.

Coronavirus testing laboratories have been made functional at SKIMS Soura Srinagar and GMC Jammu which will immensely reduce testing time.

“Screening of travelers started at Lakhanpur and Lower Munda toll posts as well as Jammu, Katra and Udhampur Railway stations, where Health Help Desks have been set up. Team of doctors and paramedical staff deployed, who are screening the passengers through Non-contact Thermal Scanners. As nCoV (Covid-19) has no definite treatment so prevention is the best."

"Accordingly, wide publicity is being done to create awareness in the community through health education messages especially on handwashing, cough etiquette and home isolation by electronic, print media, radio jingles & leaflets, etc,” it added.

