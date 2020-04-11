'Around 98% Cases Have Travel History Or Contacts Of COVID-19 Patients': J&K LG Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, during interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there are four deaths and 224 positive cases in the UT, with 98% of the cases having travel history or are contacts of the COVID-19 patients. In J&K, five districts are affected with coronavirus and 77 areas have been declared as 'Red Zones'.

The Lt Governor briefed PM Modi on the steps taken by the UT administration to maintain social distancing, ramp up healthcare infrastructure, mitigate difficulties of migrants and maintain the supply of essentials. The lieutenant governor further said that there are 16 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with 208 ventilators, besides 2500 isolation beds, 25,000 non-hospital beds are available and 400 more ventilators are being procured.

Further, about 5,500 people are under home quarantine and 30,000 labourers are living in camps. Around 18,000 health care professionals; 30,000 police personnel and others have been trained, who are working towards the containment of the spread of coronavirus.

Welfare schemes

Murmu apprised the PM that the UT administration has rolled out an effective mechanism and strenuous efforts are underway to reach out to the beneficiaries under various welfare schemes including 7 lakh farmers covered under PM KISAN; 8 lakh account holders under PMJDY; 12.5 lakh families getting LPG, 7 lakh families being provided with ration and other benefits. Dedicated call centres have been established to assist the stranded labourers and students from and outside the UT, he added.

100% testing of old-age homes

Soon after the video conferencing, the Lt Governor chaired a meeting on COVID-19 control efforts and directed for effective implementation of restrictions in Red-Zones with aggressive and targeted testing to contain the spread of COVID-19 in J&K. Murmu directed that there must be100% testing of inmates of old-age homes in wake of the emerging situation and entrusted upon the officers to ensure supply of essentials in Red Zones so that people do not face any inconvenience on their part.

Lt Governor directed officials on the immediate capacity enhancement with regard to the availability of quarantine and isolation beds and also look into the infrastructure of the Union Territory. He urged officials to ready at least 3000 quarantine beds, and minimum 2500 isolation beds in Kashmir and 1500 beds in Jammu. He further directed for sufficient supply of nebulizers and oxygen canisters and emphasized on the maintenance of strict quarantine and isolation protocol across J&K.

Deliberations were also held on various important issues including stock positioning of protective equipments; intensifying contact tracing campaign; smooth transportation of essential commodities; effective mobilization of volunteers; conducting of health checkups on regular basis; fumigation and sanitation drives; besides other preventive measures.

