J&K: All Farmers To Receive Kisan Credit Card Under New Government Scheme

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Monday chaired a meeting to review the government schemes introduced in the Union Territory, including Kisan Credit Card (KCC), the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), MGNREGA and disbursement of relief to farmers under the SDRF.

Many chief officials along with representatives of the J&K Bank and State Bank of India attended the meeting. Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir and Deputy Commissioners along with other representatives of the lead banks also joined the meeting through video conference.

Divisional Commissioners to help attain progress

The J&K Chief Secretary was alarmed to see the gradual process in registering beneficiaries under the Kisan Credit Card scheme and called for a sustained drive by the Divisional Commissioners of the UT.

"The process needs to be completed in a mission mode through a sustained drive to be launched by the Deputy Commissioners to achieve 100 per cent coverage by March 31," said the Chief Secretary.

Subrahmanyam added that the Divisional Commissioners would monitor the progress to ensure that targets are achieved by the specified date.

He also asked the DCs to get farmers engaged in poultry, fishery and other similar sectors which are included in the Kisan Credit Card scheme. The scheme could be linked with the farmer's Aadhaar to avoid duplication, he said.

Review of other Central schemes

The Chief Secretary reviewed the implementation of PM-Kisan scheme and lauded the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir for excellent work. He asked the DCs to complete the remaining target by March 1, with the help of lead bank officials.

Further, he asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the farmers are given disbursement against damage to Kharif crops in the Jammu Division and apple crop in the Kashmir Division within a month.

The DM & RRR Department has granted Rs 102 crore to 10 districts, three in the Jammu Division and seven in the Kashmir Division.

The Chief Secretary asked the DCs to review MGNREGA works every weekly and ensure that the work is completed within the allocated funds without creating a liability on the disbursement of wages to beneficiaries.

