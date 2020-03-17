J&K: All Hotels And Eateries Closed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday announced the closure of all hotels and eateries in Srinagar district till further orders.

An issued order copy reads, "All hotels, restaurants, food, courts, street food, roadside eaters, home delivery of food service, etc to remain closed till further notice".

The decision is part of preventive measures for ensuring that there is no outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the Valley. The authorities here have already shut down gardens and parks, schools and other educational institutions in the union territory. Clubs and public gymnasiums have also been shut as precautionary measures.

Thermal fogging and sanitisation drive

Meanwhile, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) intensified thermal fogging and sanitisation drive in the city to counter the threat of COVID-19 infection.

The thermal fogging and sanitization drive was launched last week in close coordination with the health department and was intensified with the induction of more teams to cover the entire city within the shortest possible time, Mayor SMC, Junaid Mattoo.

As part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Udhampur district authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ordered the immediate closure of all hotels till March 31 at the popular Patnitop hill resort.

District Magistrate Piyush Singla asked the Hotel Management Authorities of Patnitop to ensure compliance of the directive in “letter and spirit”.

He said the decision to close down all hotels falling within the jurisdiction of the Patnitop Development Authority was taken as a preventive measure in view of the threat posed by the pandemic.

