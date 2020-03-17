'Floor Test Will Have To Be Done Sooner Or Later': Shiv Sena Enters MP Muddle; Warns Cong

Amid the high octane political drama in Madhya Pradesh in which the governor of the state Laliji Tandon had directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to conduct floor test on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has opined that the Chief Minister will have to obey orders of the governor as the former cannot escape it and the floor test will have to be conducted sooner or later.

"Floor test will have to be done today. If the Governor has given orders then it will have to be done. If not today, then tomorrow or day after, you will have to conduct the floor test," Raut said while speaking with ANI, just a little before the Supreme Court agreed to hear the BJP's plea towards this and issued notice to the MP Speaker and government.

However, Raut also targeted the central government alleging that the Centre was trying to destabilise the state governments and hoped that senior Congress leaders such as Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh will try their best to save their government.

"If the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh is resolved, then the country will know how the central government is trying to destabilise the state governments. They tried it in Maharashtra, but we outplayed them. Madhya Pradesh has some weakness, but with eminent leaders like Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, there is still some hope of a turnaround," Raut added.

Sena's Saamana attacks BJP

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana alleged that BJP is still trying to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi led Maharashtra government. He called this tactic of BJP as a disease comparing it with novel Coronavirus.

The editorial said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath got a 'lifeline' on Monday but he still has to prove majority and defeat the BJP and also termed the entire situation as 'suspense'. The editorial read, "CM Kamal Nath got a lifeline yesterday but now all will depend on whether he can pull it off and defeat BJP like in Maharashtra or the disease will be successful in MP."

BJP moves the Supreme Court

On Monday, the BJP moved the Supreme Court after the Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker adjourned the assembly till March 26 without ordering a floor test. The plea filed by the party is Shivraj Singh Chouhan vs Speaker NP Prajapati and it urges the top court to order a floor test to ensure a stable government in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to Republic TV, as his party filed the plea, Narottam Mishra has said that the Kamal Nath government is indulging in delay tactics. The plea will now be heard on Wednesday.

