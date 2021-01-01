J&K: Army Jawan Martyred In Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan In Rajouri District

An Indian Army personnel was martyred on Friday after Pakistani troops made ceasefire violations and shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Officials stated that firing and mortar shelling from across the LoC was reported in the Nowshera sector of the district around 3:30 pm and at 5:30 pm while adding that Indian troops have been giving a befitting reply in retaliation to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

"At about 1530 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Nowshera sector in district Rajouri," a defence spokesman said while apprising about the unfortunate death of Naib Subedar Ravinder who was critically injured in the 5:30 pm incident and he later succumbed to injuries.

"Naib Subedar Ravinder was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the Army said.

Highest number of ceasefire violations in 2020

The year 2020 has recorded 5,100 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC which is said to be the highest in the past 18 years, PTI has said citing official sources. A PTI report citing data has further mentioned that 36 people including 24 security personnel have lost their lives in the ceasefire violations while over 130 have been injured.

Security officials have also stated that the extremely heavy shelling and firing by the Pakistani troops in 2020 has made the 2003 Pakistan border truce redundant.

"Pakistani troops repeatedly targeted forwards posts and villages along the LoC and the International Border to create a fear psychosis among the people and destabilise peace along the borders," a senior police officer said.

A day earlier, Pakistani troops opened fire from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Karnah and Tangdhar sector on Thursday which injured five civilians.

(With inputs from Agencies. Image: PTI)

