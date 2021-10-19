J&K: Centre, Bihar Govt Announce Compensation For Kin Of Victims Killed In Terror Attacks

Amid the recent killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government along with the Bihar government has decided to compensate the dependents of each victim. As informed by former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Monday, the dependents of the victims will be provided with a compensation of Rs 14 lakh by Bihar and the central government respectively. Furthermore, the welfare schemes of the state government will be also extended to the families of the victims.

The former Deputy CM spoke to Republic TV concerning the situation in J&K and said the activities are being carried out because the terrorists are frustrated with peace that prevailed in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370. Further talking about the reason behind such attacks, BJP's Sushil Modi said,

"The way we have fought terrorism after the abrogation of article 370, terrorists are getting frustrated due to that. Now they have started soft-targeting the labourers from UP, Bihar and Kashmiri Hindus. This is to disturb the peace. Nearly 3 to 4 lakh people from Bihar are working in Kashmir. We are assuming that they want migrants to return and they want to create fear in society. Government is fully aware and we trust the Central Govt and J&K Administration."

Political leaders demand strict actions against the J&K terror attack

Earlier, several NDA MLAs met the family members of Virendra Paswan and Arbind Shah who lost their lives in the attacks, and further expressed their condolences. Meanwhile, leaders from across parties in Bihar have condemned the deadly killings of civilians especially those from Bihar further urging for strict actions.

Speaking on the same, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nikhil Anand spoke to news agency ANI and said that the targeted seven killings were carried out with the help of Pakistan supporters and sympathisers further condemning the incidents.

He also urged PM Modi to take strict against these incidents. Apart from him, several RJD and JDU leaders also made similar statements regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the recent killings and expressed concerns. He further announced compensation for the victims and demanded necessary actions regarding the attacks followed by safety for the migrant workers. The recent killings have created an environment of fear in the valley leading to the tightening of security forces. Over the past few days, forces have now killed 13 terrorists.

People from Bihar killed in Jammu and Kashmir

So far a total of 11 people including civilians from the Valley as well as from India have been killed in the J&K terror attack. On Saturday, a street vendor named Arbind Kumar Shah was killed in Srinagar's Eidgah area followed by three more deaths which included Virender Paswan who was killed in Srinagar's Lal Bazar area followed by Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev who was killed in Anantnag's Wanpoh area. This has created a spark of fear among civilians.

