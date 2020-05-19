J&K Administration Allows Issuing 'domicile Certificate' As Per New Law, Within 15 Days

After the Ministry of Home Affairs amended the domicile law in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, on Monday, issued an order, allowing the issue of domicile certificate as per the newly amended law. As per the order, any person fulfilling the criteria as per the new law can apply for the domicile certificate online or in person, with appropriate documents. Any applicant's domicile application must be approved or rejected with 15 days.

J&K to issue domicile certificate

The order states that if the applicant is neither approved or rejected within 15 days, he can approach the Appellate authority. Once the applicant succeeds in his appeal, the Appellate Authority will direct authorities to issue a domicile certificate within 7 days. If any authority fails to comply within the stipulated time, the appellate will recover Rs. 50000 from the authority's salary, states the order.

Centre issues new domicile law for J&K

On April 4, the Centre issued a gazette notification defining the domicile of the newly bifurcated Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It states that a domicile of J&K is one 'who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner.' The order also includes 'children of government employees who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children of parents who fulfil any of the conditions in sections'. The Centre had abrogated Article 370 & Article 35 A which defined the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Current scenario in Kashmir

While several political leaders have been released from detention, former CM Mehbooba Mufti has been slapped with the stringent PSA law for another three months. Since the revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories, 2G internet services have been restored in the Valley. While the Supreme Court had ordered to review all curbs while terming internet as a 'fundamental right', it recently allowed a state-led committee to decide on the restoration of internet services, amid the coronavirus pandemic.