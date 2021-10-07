VP Naidu Visits Exhibition Of Handloom & Handicrafts; Urges People To Buy Khadi Products

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, on Thursday, urged people- particularly young people, to buy and promote Indian handicrafts, handlooms, Khadi, and other products manufactured by artisans rather than buying foreign items. The Vice President, who is on a visit to the north-eastern states, inaugurated an exhibition of handloom and handicraft goods, he also walked around the stalls, and engaged with artisans, weavers, and others in Agartala, Tripura, according to a press release from the Vice President's Secretariat.

Vice President Secretariat on Twitter wrote, 'The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the Exhibition of Handloom and Handicraft products of North East Region in Agartala, Tripura today.'

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the Exhibition of Handloom and Handicraft products of North East Region in Agartala, Tripura today. #Tripura @BjpBiplab pic.twitter.com/lzkGYCx7C0 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 6, 2021

Naidu wrote on Twitter, "Handlooms & handicrafts occupy a very special place in Indian society & culture. They are not only important markers of our shared cultural heritage, but also provide livelihood to millions of people. It is our duty to support our #handlooms & #handicrafts & take pride in them."

Vice President Naidu promotes handicrafts and handlooms

He urged people to be 'Vocal for Local,' saying he was blown away by the products on display, which included bamboo bottles, bamboo wallets, artificial flowers, Agarbati, Risha (traditional stole), mulberry silk products, and agar tree perfume-oil.

He praised the craftsmen, weavers, and makers of various traditional products for their talent and craftsmanship, suggesting they should be promoted. According to the Vice President, Indians have a lot of talent and knowledge. With around 65% of the population under the age of 35 and 50% under the age of 25, India is uniquely endowed with a demographic dividend.

He stated that the need of the hour is to recognise talent and train artists and craftspeople to improve their skills. He also asked the Centre and other state governments to place a greater emphasis on providing timely and inexpensive credit and marketing opportunities to artisans and weavers so that they may create revenue and stand on their own feet. Naidu praised the exhibition's organisers, the State government, and the North Eastern Council. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Minister of Industry and Commerce (HHS) Mevar Kumar Jamatia, and other dignitaries were present.

Image: @VPSecretariat/Twitter