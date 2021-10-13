J&K Govt Directs Officials To Improve Security For Leaders During Outreach Programme

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday asked district administration officials to ensure strict security measures for elected representatives during their outreach programme in the Valley. The government issued a series of directives to officials regarding the security set up in the region. The officials have also been directed to hold meetings with political leaders to address their security concerns prevailing in the valley. In the wake of the rising security threats in the region, the J&K administration has issued directions to increase security for the persons visiting as part of the Kashmir outreach programme. The directions were issued after a security review meeting of deputy commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Kashmir valley in Srinagar. The meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole discussed the security concerns in the valley.

All officials have been directed to stay vigil and district administrations have been asked to ensure strict security measures for elected representatives visiting the valley. All deputy commissioners and SSPs have also been directed to hold one on one meeting with the leaders of all the political parties within the next 2-3 days to discuss the security and accommodation facilities in the valley. The meeting was informed that permanent accommodation for DDCs and BDCs has already been approved by Rural Development Department (RDD). Earlier J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had also reviewed the raising security concerns in the valley. In the aftermath of the recent spate of minority killings in Srinagar, the Kashmir Zone Police had also announced the establishment of 'minority distress' helpline numbers.

Amit Shah to visit J&K as part of the Government’s outreach programme

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the month of October. Top Sources in J&K Government told Republic that they have received intimation about the visit of Home Minister to the state and the programme is being finalised. “Home Minister will be visiting J&K in Second half of the month. During his visit, he will go to remote areas of Kashmir valley and will also be visiting Jammu,” he added.

This visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir is seen as part of the Union Government’s Mega Outreach Programme in which 70 Union Ministers are visiting J&K. The second edition of the Union Government’s Mega Outreach Programme started on September 8 2021 and will conclude with a visit of Home Minister Shah. Earlier in January 2020, Union Government’s first Mega Outreach Programme took place during January 18-24 in which 36 Union Ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir. The aim of this Union Government’s Mega Outreach Programme is to review ongoing projects in Jammu and Kashmir and development that have taken place post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

Image: PTI