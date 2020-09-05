J&K Govt Issues 12.44 Lakh Domicile Certificates Across 20 Districts Within 3.5 Months

Within three-and-a-half months since the Jammu-Kashmir administration allowed issuing domicile certificates, 12.44 lakh certificates have been issued across 20 districts of the Union Territory, informed the J&K govt on Saturday. The certificates issued include 2.86 lakh in the Kashmir division and 9.45 lakh in the Jammu division. These certificates are based on the new domicile law passed by the Centre in April.

As per the UT's order's any person fulfilling the criteria as per the new law was allowed to apply for the domicile certificate online or in person, with appropriate documents. Any applicant's domicile application must be approved or rejected with 15 days. The order states that if the applicant is neither approved or rejected within 15 days, he can approach the Appellate authority. Once the applicant succeeds in his appeal, the Appellate Authority will direct authorities to issue a domicile certificate within 7 days. f any authority fails to comply within the stipulated time, the appellate will recover Rs. 50000 from the authority's salary, states the order.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu authorities said that domicile certificates will be delivered through the post to applicants. Moreover, mass distribution of domicile certificates was also available online on submission on all documentary formalities. Major Jammu-Kashmir mainstream political parties like the People's Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), J&K Apni Party have rejected the Centre's domicile law, demanding restoration of J&K as an Indian state.

On April 4, the Centre issued a gazette notification defining the domicile of the newly bifurcated Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It states that a domicile of J&K is one 'who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner.' The order also includes 'children of government employees who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children of parents who fulfil any of the conditions in sections'. The Centre had abrogated Article 370 & Article 35 A which defined the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

