J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Condemns Killing Of 3 BJP Workers In Kulgam; Assures Stern Action

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam district. The three party workers were travelling in a car when they were fired upon by terrorists. A terrorist outfit backed by the Lashkar-e-Toiba has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Cowardly: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha took to Twitter and stated that he strongly condemns the killings of party workers by the terrorists. Terming the incident as a 'cowardly attack', he has assured that those responsible will be dealt with accordingly as per the law. In addition, Manoj Sinha has also assured government's assistance to the families of the deceased party workers.

I strongly condemned the killings of political workers by the militants in Qazigund area of South Kashmir.



Perpetrators of violence are enemies of humanity & such cowardly acts can not be justified; Law shall take its course & the guilty shall be dealt with sternly. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) October 29, 2020

My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members & pray for eternal peace to the departed souls.

I assure all the possible help from the Govt to bereaved families. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) October 29, 2020

PM Modi condemns killing of BJP workers in Kulgam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned the attack by the Lashkar-backed terrorists. In his response, he commended the young party workers for their excellent work in Jammu and Kashmir. He also paid his respects to the bereaved families.

I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace. https://t.co/uSfsUP3n3W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

BJP workers killed in J&K

Three Youth BJP leaders lost their lives on Thursday after terrorists opened fire on their vehicle which was passing through the Yaripora area in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. As per the party's Kashmir unit, the three party workers, Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hanan were travelling in a car on Thursday evening. The vehicle was fired upon by terrorists. While Fida Hussain Yatoo lost his life on the spot, the other two leaders were rushed to the Qazigund Hospital where they were reported to be critical. However, shortly after, the two also succumbed to their injuries. Lashkar-backed ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has taken responsibility for the attack.

