PM Modi Condemns The Killing Of 3 BJP Workers In J&K, Pays Respects To Their Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the killings of the three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, paying his respects to the bereaved families. Lauding the deceased BJP workers for their 'excellent work' in J&K, PM Modi said that his thoughts were with the families of the victims in this time of grief.

I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace. https://t.co/uSfsUP3n3W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

Read: J&K: Three BJP Leaders Shot Dead In Kulgam, Lashkar-backed Outfit Claims Responsibility

Read: 'India Stands With France In Fight Against Terrorism': PM Modi Reacts To Nice Attack

3 BJP workers killed in J&K

Three Youth Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders lost their lives on Thursday after terrorists opened fire on their vehicle which was passing through the Yaripora area in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

As per the BJP Kashmir Unit, the three BJP workers, Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hanan were travelling in a car on Thursday evening. The vehicle was fired upon by terrorists. While Fida Hussain Yatoo lost his life on the spot, the other two leaders were rushed to the Qazigund Hospital where they were reported to be critical. However, shortly after, the two also succumbed to their injuries. Lashkar-backed ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has taken responsibility for the Yaripora attack.

Responding to the dastardly terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir leaders came forward to condemn the incident, slamming attacks on grassroots political workers in the UT. ‘We unequivocally condemn this barbaric terror attack on grassroots political workers & stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," said Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari.

On the other hand, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who has been at the centre of controversy lately, took the opportunity to hit out at the Centre, putting the onus of the terror attack on the Central Government's 'ill-thought policies'. "Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill thought out policies," she said.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The area has been cordoned off and search for the terrorists is on-going.

Read: With Ears On Ground, IGP Kashmir Leads From Front In War Against Terror

Read: Bandipora: BJP Leader & His Family Killed In Terror Attack; 10 PSOs Arrested