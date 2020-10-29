J&K: Three BJP Leaders Shot Dead In Kulgam, Lashkar-backed Outfit Claims Responsibility

Three Youth Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders lost their lives on Thursday after terrorists opened fire on their vehicle which was passing through the Yaripora area in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

As per the BJP Kashmir Unit, the three BJP workers, Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hanan were travelling in a car on Thursday evening. The vehicle was fired upon by terrorists. While Fida Hussain Yatoo lost his life on the spot, the other two leaders were rushed to the Qazigund Hospital where they were reported to be critical. However, shortly after, the two also succumbed to their injuries. Lashkar-backed ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has taken responsibility for the Yaripora attack.

Responding to the dastardly terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir leaders came forward to condemn the incident, slamming attacks on grassroots political workers in the UT. ‘We unequivocally condemn this barbaric terror attack on grassroots political workers & stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," said Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari.

On the other hand, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti who has been at the centre of controversy lately, took the opportunity to hit out at the Centre, putting the onus of the terror attack on the Central Government's 'ill-thought policies'.

Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill thought out policies. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the J&K Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The area has been cordoned off and search for the terrorists is on-going.

Earlier this year, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Days later, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father Bashir and brother Umar were attacked by unidentified terrorists outside their residence.

The recent attacks on grass-root public representatives across party lines have highlighted the desperation of Pakistan-backed terrorists as their attempts to unleash terror on J&K's soil continue to be foiled by security agencies. As per the latest figures from 2020, more than 130 terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces in various operations across the newly-carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

