J&K LG GC Murmu Urges Voters To Contest Elections To Bring Desired Change

On the occasion of the 10th National Voters' Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu urged the people to not only cast vote but also contest in the elections to bring the desired change in the Union Territory.

"People think why should they participate in elections, but I urge you all to not only vote but also to contest in elections. If you will not participate in the process then how will you be able to bring the change that you want to see," Murmu said at an event in Jammu.

The LG added that the region's future and development depends on people's votes, and their ability to choose and elect the right people.

Urging the youth to contest in elections, Murmu said, instead of posing faith in the established leaders, every state can have the government it deserves.

READ | 'Our Democracy, Electoral Process & Voters Are Our Pride': Prez Kovind On Voters Day

Speaks on EVMs

GC Murmu further stated that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) were safe, citing the results of recent state elections, in which the ruling parties had lost.

"Many talks have happened over EVMs. But you can see that in many states the governments have changed hands even though EVMs were used in the elections. Had there been some sort of tampering with the EVMs then the government would not have changed," the J&K LG said.

Various states, districts and polling offices across the country have observed the National Voters' Day on January 25.

READ | Bright Future Awaits J-K After Abrogation Of Article 370: Rijiju

PM Modi greets on Voters Day

On the occasion of the National Voters Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to the Election Commission of India for its contribution to make the election process more lively. Greeting every citizen on the day, PM Modi hoped that it encourages every citizen to exercise their right to vote.

National Voters' Day 2020 marks an important milestone in the history of Indian democracy. Election Commission of India (EC) completed 70 years of its existence on this day. The EC was formed on this day, in the year 1950, a day before India became a republic.

READ | 'Country Grateful To EC For Making Elections Vibrant': PM Modi On Voters Day

READ | Govt Intends To Make J-K 'economic Paradise' For Investors: LG Murmu

(With inputs from ANI)