'Our Democracy, Electoral Process & Voters Are Our Pride': Prez Kovind On Voters Day

On the occasion of 10th National Voters Day on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind said India's democracy, electoral process, and voters are the country's pride. "Our democracy, our electoral process, and voters are our pride. Through voters' participation, democracy strengthens," he said during his address at an event in New Delhi. "During my visit to Europe, various countries such as Switzerland and Iceland were influenced by our democracy and electoral system," said the President.

'There are citizens who do not understand the importance of voting'

"People's participation in general elections has upheld the faith in democracy. However, even today there are citizens who do not understand the importance of voting," he added.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the President gave away the National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices to the officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres. 'Belief in the Ballot-II' and 'The Centenarian Voters: Sentinels of Our Democracy' books were launched by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and were presented to President Kovind.

PM Modi expresses gratitude to ECI

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to the Election Commission of India for its contribution in making the election process more lively. Greeting every citizen on the day, PM Modi hoped that it encourages every citizen to exercise their rights to vote.

Greetings on National Voters Day.



We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative.



May this day inspire us to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes our democracy stronger — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2020

'Elections are the root of Democracy'

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Friday that democracy has been the most enduring political system and that elections are the essential root of democracy. Addressing the 10th annual meeting of the Forum of the Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA), Sunil Arora said, "Democracy has proven to be the most enduring political system. Democratic countries develop strong institutions to implement a fair electoral system and ensure good governance."

