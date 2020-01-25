'Country Grateful To EC For Making Elections Vibrant': PM Modi On Voters Day

On the occasion of the National Voters Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to the Election Commission of India for its contribution in making the election process more lively. Greeting every citizen on the day, PM Modi hoped that it encourages every citizen to exercise their rights to vote.

Greetings on National Voters Day.



We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative.



May this day inspire us to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes our democracy stronger — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2020

National Voters' Day 2020 marks an important milestone in the history of Indian democracy. Election Commission of India (EC) completed 70 years of its existence on this day. The EC was formed on this day, in the year 1950, a day before India became a republic. This year also marks 10 years of National Voters’ Day.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi spoke about the diversity and the other specialities of the Indian peninsula. He also gave an important message of “Several states,one country. Several societies, one India,” during his address.

Furthermore, he praised the NCC and NSS members for their contribution to sports and disaster relief.

'Elections are the root of Democracy'

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Friday that democracy has been the most enduring political system and that elections are the essential root of democracy.

Addressing the 10th annual meeting of the Forum of the Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA), Sunil Arora said, "Democracy has proven to be the most enduring political system. Democratic countries develop strong institutions to implement a fair electoral system and ensure good governance."

Speaking about the general election of 2019 as well as the assembly elections, CEC Sunil Arora said, "Election is the most indispensable root of democracy. After votes have been counted, the result must be accepted no matter how disappointed the defeated candidate feels."

The ECI observes 10th National Voters' day, in the presence of President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

