J&K: LG Manoj Sinha Approves Up-gradation Of The Historic Mughal Road

The Administrative Council, under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday, approved the up-gradation, improvement and resurfacing of the historic Mughal Road. The up-gradation has been approved for a total length of 84.11 kilometres which is estimated to cost around Rs 47.41 crores.

The Mughal Road is a significant route which cuts the distance between Shopian and Poonch from 588 to 126 km and also serves as a connection between Poonch and Rajouri to Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley. A double-lane road was completed and opened for light vehicles in August 2012.

The decision taken by the Administrative Council is expected to upkeep and ensure the maintenance of the road to avoid loss of human life in road accidents and also to facilitate smooth vehicular movement. It has also brought to the fore, vast tourism to Shopian-Dubjan-Pir Ki Gali-Buflaiz-Surankote-Poonch-Rajouri sector.

Besides the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri through Mughal road link have received access to medical and educational facilities available in Kashmir valley. A Mughal Road Car Rally has also been held annually since 2010.

