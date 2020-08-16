J&K Admin Resumes 4G Internet In Ganderbal & Udhampur On Trial Basis Till September 8

In a small relief to Jammu-Kashmir citizens, the SC-appointed special committee on Sunday, allowed the resumption of high-speed mobile internet services on a trial basis in Ganderbal (Kashmir) and Udhampur (Jammu). The order issued by the J&K Home department states that the rest of the union territory will continue to have 2G internet and that this resumption of internet services is applicable to post-paid services and verified pre-paid services. The trial will be effective from 16 August to 8 September.

On Saturday, mobile internet services were snapped across Kashmir on Independence Day as a precautionary measure but mobile phone services functioned as usual. Mobile internet services were cut in the early hours of the morning as stringent security arrangements were put in place for Independence Day celebrations across the Valley, a police official said. On Tuesday, the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court suggesting the restoration of 4G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir on a trial basis in selected areas after August 15.

In his Independence Day speech on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the return of the electoral process in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 last year, PM Modi said that one year has been about development. The Prime Minister added that the delimitation process is underway in the valley, and once it is done, J&K will have elections.

Current internet scenario in Kashmir

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir, these were subsequently eased, after Supreme Court upheld that the continued ban on the internet was 'violation of freedom of expression'. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. The temporary ban on social media sites was removed in March, however, complaints of inaccessibility persisted.

Consequently, the administration has reviewed the scenario on a monthly basis but has repeatedly extended the ban on high-speed internet. In May, the Supreme Court had refused to pass orders to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and instead directed the Centre to form a special committee to examine the petitioners’ demands. Recently, the Valley has seen heightened terror activities with several BJP Sarpanchs/leaders being attacked, resulting in mass resignations.

