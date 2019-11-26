J&K: Terrorists Target "Back To Village II"; Sarpanch Dead

In a bid to sabotage "Back to Village" public outreach program of Jammu and Kashmir Government, terrorists attacked Panchayat Ghar in Bodasgam village of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. In this cowardly act by terrorists, one local has been killed while another is critically injured. "Terrorists have attacked the local Panchayat Ghar at Bodasgam Hakura village in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. One person died on the spot has been identified as Peer Rafi Ahmed. Another person injured in the attack is critical," Police Official told Republic.

Terrorists and their proxies are trying hard to disrupt the peace process

The incident took place at around 2.30 in the afternoon when terrorists lobbed grenade at the Panchayat Ghar where the Back To Village program was going on. After lobbing a grenade, terrorists also resorted to firing which resulted in the killing of Sarpanch and injuries to the other, he added. Terrorists and their proxies are trying hard to disrupt the peace process in Kashmir valley and are continuously targeting locals who are defying their "band" calls. "Yesterday at about 2320 hours miscreants attempted to desecrate the local shrine of Mir Syed Mohd Hamdani (RA) at Kousarbal Tral which resulted damage to the portion of the mosque meant for offering prayers by the womenfolk. The damage was immediately controlled by locals and Fire & emergency services," the Police Spokesperson said.

"Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has condemned the fire incident at Kounsarbal (Krusbal) Mohalla, Old Tral Township in which miscreants set ablaze a shrine adjacent to a local Mosque in the intervening night of 25-26 November 2019. Lieutenant Governor has conveyed that such acts as are designed to arouse passion among the people and hurt their sentiments will not be tolerated. LG has directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to strengthen the security of Shrines across J&K," J&M Government said. Terrorists in Kashmir are desperate to disrupt the ongoing peace cycle in the valley and have made several attempts to create a sense of fear among the locals. Since abrogation of Article 370, the terrorists have killed 11 non-locals, mainly those who were somehow associated with apple trade.

7 civilians were injured in another grande attack on October 12

On 24th November, terrorists set ablaze sux shops in the main town of Baramulla district yesterday evening. All these shops were of those who despite threats from terrorists choose to open their shops. On October 5, 14 people including a traffic Police jawan were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. While 7 civilians were injured in another grande attack on October 12 in heart of Srinagar city.

