According to reports on Saturday, Afghanistan security forces clashed with the terrorists where two members of the Afghan security forces and 24 terrorists were killed. The Afghan security forces were conducting a 'cleanup operation'.

Afghan forces conducted cleanup operation

The clash between the security forces and terrorists took place on Friday night in the northern province of Jowzjan. The clashes with the Afghan security forces also left 16 terrorists gravely wounded. Eight of the terrorists that were killed belonged to the Taliban's commando force Sara Qeta. No civilians were hurt during the clean-up operations. The Taliban have not yet made a comment on the class or their losses.

Why is Afghanistan still unstable?

Afghanistan has griped with instability and violence caused by terrorism and insurrection since the US led alliance's war on terror declared was on the Taliban that was mostly based in Afghanistan. Less than a month, after the attacks of September 11 the course of the US and Afghanistan the Operation Enduring Freedom was launched. The operation ws supposed to only involve strikes against al Qaeda and Taliban installations in Afghanistan. But the operation ballooned into a multi-front war on terror that lasted for almost two decades. Afghanistan has a tumultuous history of uprisings against the government, guerilla warfare, and foreign occupation dating back to the 19th century.

The country now faces violent insurgencies by the Taliban and ISIS. According to the United Nations, Afghanistan suffered a record number of casualties in 2015, with more than 3,500 civilians killed and almost 7,500 wounded. ISIS has declared Afghanistan and Pakistan to be a singular region called the Khorasan Province. ISIS has initiated several suicide bombings and other attacks in the country, including a July 2016 double suicide bombing that killed more than 80 people. The majority of Afghan extremist groups have rejected ISIS, according to the US State Department. The Taliban, in particular, have rejected ISIS’s encroachment into their territory, and the two groups have violently clashed.

