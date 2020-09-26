Sajjad Lone’s PC Disassociates Junaid Mattu; Infighting Begins In JK People’s Movement

With political activities resuming in the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, political controversies have also started taking place with the parties showing the door to those who are going against the Gupta declaration.

In the first incident of the day, the Jammu Kashmir People's Conference led by Sajjad Lone ended the association of former Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Mattu with the party.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, JKPC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf said that party leadership has decided to end the association of Junaid Mattu with the party as he was working against are very objective of the Gupta declaration.

While the infighting has also begun in Jammu Kashmir People's Movement which was formed by IAS-turned-politician Shah Faisal and later resigned from the party. Two groups are claiming their authority over the presidentship of the party and a group led by Javed Mustafa Mir has expelled Feroz Peerzada, who was made president by Shah Faesal and Syed Iqbal Tahir, vice-president from the party.

In a letter, Javed Mustafa Mir has claimed that by the virtue of powers given to him as the President of Jammu Kashmir People's Movement, he expels both the leaders from the party with immediate effect and suspend their membership for six years for their anti-party activities.

However speaking to Republic Media Network, Feroz Peerzada set that Mir doesn't even have the party's membership and he was brought into the party in June. He said that Mir wanted him to be chairman of the party so that he can become the president from the last one month.

Fitting out at Javed Mustafa Mir Pirzada said, "He is a liar and what will he do for the public. This all happened after some development in the Gupkar declaration, I still have the support of 22 members who offered to resign when he wanted to take over as president of the party."

Syed Iqbal Tahir also claimed that Javed Mustafa Mir resigned on the same day Shah Faisal left the party and now his claims of being the party president it doesn't rise as he is not even eligible for contesting elections.

