J&K To Provide 100% Potable Water Connections By 2022; Jal Jeevan Mission Fast-tracked

Following up on the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which aims to provide potable water to all households in the country by 2024, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu & Kashmir, GC Murmu stated that the Union Territory plans to achieve the target ahead of the national goal by 2022.

While speaking to Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Shekhawat, LG Murmu stated that J&K was planning to complete the target with 100% coverage, providing tap connection to every rural household of the UT by 2022 to over 2.32 lakh households. For implementing this the UT has targetted over 5,000 villages spread across mainly 3 districts i.e. Gandharbal, Srinagar and Raisi.

"Out of 18.17 lakh rural households in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, only 7.96 lakh are provided with tap connections. Jammu & Kashmir plans to provide tap connections in 2.32 lakh households during 2020-21," according to an official release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

States scale up progress

For achieving this target the Centre has approved aid of Rs ₹ 681.77 Crore to J&K for the year 2020-21 based on its physical and financial performance.

Earlier, Manipur CM N Biren Singh had assured that the state would be able to complete the mission by 2022 providing tap water connection to over 2 lakh households. Rajasthan Government had also shared its plans to scale up the progress of the mission for the year 2020-21 receiving a fund of ₹2,522.03 Crore from the Centre for the same.

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024. It is designed especially for rural women and girls who had to otherwise walk for miles to fetch water for their households.

