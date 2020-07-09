Manipur To Provide 100% Potable Water Connections By 2022 Under The 'Jal Jeevan Mission'

Following up on the Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide potable water to all households in the country by 2024, Manipur CM N Biren Singh assured that the state would be able to complete the mission ahead of its national goal by 2022.

While speaking to Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Shekhawat, Manipur CM N Biren Singh discussed the extensive efforts taken by the state in association with the department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, in the Ministry of Jal Shakti to provide tap water connections in the most remote areas in the state.

"Out of 4.51 lakh rural households in Manipur, 0.32 lakh (7.17%) are provided with FHTCs. Out of the remaining 4.19 lakh households, Manipur plans to provide tap connections in 2 lakh households during 2020-21. During the current year, State is planning for 100% coverage of 1 district and 15 blocks and 1,275 villages," according to an official release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

N Biren Singh assured that all habitations in rural areas will be covered through the piped water supply by 2022, so that poor and marginalized people get tap connections right in their household premises. Manipur is planning 100% coverage by FY 2021-22, ahead of the national goal by 2024.

Last month, the Centre approved the Rajasthan government's plan of implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state for the year 2020-21 allocating a fund of Rs 2500 crore for the same.

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024. It is designed especially for rural women and girls who had to otherwise walk for miles to fetch water for their households.

