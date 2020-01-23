J&K: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Interacts With Locals, Launches Baramulla Logo

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday visited the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir to undertake various development programs in the region. The Union Minister interacted with the residents of the region and also launched the Baramulla logo.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Shankar Prasad also inaugurated a post office for women of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar and distributed Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana passbooks to the beneficiary girls.

During his visit, Prasad inaugurated the India Post parcel hub in Srinagar, in a bid to improve parcel delivery and e-Commerce services in the Union Territory.

In order to promote the development projects carried out by the central government in the new Union Territory of J&K, a delegation of several Union Ministers is currently visiting the region.

READ | J&K Visit: Ravi Shankar Prasad Inaugurates First All-women Post Office In Kashmir

Union Ministers' J&K visit

Many Union Ministers have also visited the frontier areas of Jammu and Kashmir like Poonch and Rajouri. More than 50 such visits have been sent by the Centre in J&K. Ravi Shankar Prasad is also set to take part in the many initiatives launched by the Central government in J&K.

Speaking about the development plans in the region, Prasad said, "India has never seen so many ministers and senior leaders visiting a single place like this. These ministers are monitoring the situation in Kashmir, visiting several places and encouraging people to do good things." "This is incredible, we are also learning a lot. The kids here are hungry for development, digitization, and inclusion of active sports. The people of Kashmir want to look beyond power, I have been observing this. Let us develop the region now,” he added.

READ | Union Minister Visits Patnitop Hill Resort, Assures Support To Promote Tourism In JK

Other announcements made for the development of the union territory also includes the formation of Pashmina Shawl Clusters which will benefit 260 families. There is ongoing talk about setting up water management committees in the region.

The government also reiterated that they are committed to empowering the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and women empowerment in the Union Territory as well.

READ | Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Visits Nagrota In Jammu And Kashmir

READ | Union Minister Raj Kumar Singh Visits Public Outreach Program