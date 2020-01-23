J&K Visit: Ravi Shankar Prasad Inaugurates First All-women Post Office In Kashmir

As a big push for the development of the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a delegation of several Union Ministers are currently visiting the region. The Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad while talking about his observations said that the citizens of J&K are hungry for development. He also inaugurated the first all-women post office in the region and said that PM Modi and the rest of the country wants development in the area.

Ravi Shankar Prasad on visiting J&K

The Union Minister while speaking about bis visit said, “See, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Jammu and Kashmir to be developed. That is why this kind of visit is happening for the first time. India has never seen so many ministers and senior leaders visiting a single place like this. These ministers are monitoring the situation in Kashmir, visiting several places and encouraging people to do good things. This is incredible, we are also learning a lot. The kids here are hungry for development, digitisation and inclusion of active sports. The people of Kashmir want to look beyond power, I have been observing this. Let us develop the region now.”

Union Minister's visit to J&K

Ravi Shankar Prasad during his visit to the union territory inaugurated the first all-women post office in Jammu and Kashmir. He launched another development project in Baramulla as well. He is also set to take part in the many initiatives launched by the Central government. Many Union Ministers have also visited the frontier areas of Jammu and Kashmir like Poonch and Rajouri. More than 50 such visits have been planned by the Centre in J&K.

Other announcement made for the development of the union territory also included the formation of Pashmina Shawl Clusters which will benefit 260 families. There are ongoing talk about setting up water management committees in the region. The government also reiterated that they are committed to empowering the Panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and women empowerment in the Union Territory as well.

