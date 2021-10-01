J-K Students' Association Meet L-G Manoj Sinha, Demand Tribal Institute For Bandipora

A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and informed him about various problems being faced by students in the Union territory. The delegation put forth several demands, including the appointment of a special nodal officer for students.

News agency ANI reported that the delegation led by the national spokesperson of the Association, Nasir Khuehami and the national general secretary of the Association, Younus Rashid addressed several difficulties which students are experiencing, particularly those belonging to tribal communities.

What is the J-K Students Association demanding?

Nasir Khuehami said that a university is the highest seat of learning and students' active engagement in the formulation of various public strategies is an important element of it. He went on to say that campus politics basically defines a person's ideologies. He further added that maturity emerges after debate and discussion and urged Sinha to look into the issue of college politics personally.

Khuehami also said that the district of Bandipora has the maximum tribal population, as a consequence, that area requires a Tribal Research Institute to assist research studies on tribal concerns.

The Association also proposed and illustrated other demands they had to the Jammu and Kashmir L-G. They requested that modernisation and argumentation of facilities of acknowledged tribal regions are to be done by establishing smart classes, computer property, auditorium, fencing, completely separate girls' hostel and housing quarters in far areas, Women's degree for Bandipora, specific nodal officers for J-K students, as well as other youth-based programs.

Younus Rashid addressed the problem of current recruitment campaigns, such as panchayat account assistant (PAA) and class IV staff, and the poor speed in completing the recruitment processes.

J-K Lieutenant Governor assures full support to UT's students

According to a press release, Manoj Sinha stated that the recruiting board has previously explained higher criteria in the case of Class IV staff and that there is no need to comment. He went on to say that the document verification procedure is now underway, which includes a cross-check for the reservations for non-working households and thus it is taking time, but assured that it will be completed in October, and applicants need not be concerned about anything.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also guaranteed his full support for the educational advancement of the student population, particularly tribals. Sinha stated that tangible steps will be made to mould the future of students residing in regional and far-flung places. He promised that students will receive the greatest possible help in all areas.

