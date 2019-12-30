Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP Government, Says 'it Has Crossed All Levels Of Humanity'

On Sunday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the arrest of social activist and party worker Sadaf Jafar in a series of tweets. Priyanka alleged that Jafar was being sent to jail by the UP police on "baseless allegations" and that her "children were waiting for her." According to reports, Jafar is in police custody after she was picked up by the police on December 19, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in UP.

Read: Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu says BJP fears Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

उप्र सरकार ने अमानवीयता की सारी हदें पार कर दी हैं। कांग्रेस की कार्यकर्ता सदफ जफर साफ-साफ वीडियो में पुलिस से हिंसा फैलाने वाले लोगों को गिरफ्तार करने की बात कह रही हैं। पुलिस ने सदफ पर बेबुनियाद आरोप लगाकर जेल में डाल दिया है। pic.twitter.com/YRCdfaWpiu — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 29, 2019

"The UP government has crossed all levels of inhumanity. In a video, Congress worker Sadaf Jafar was can be clearly seen asking the police to arrest those who are indulging in violence. The police have put Sadaf in jail by levelling baseless allegations against her," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

Read: Priyanka Gandhi writes to to CRPF alleging UP police threatened her security personnel

सदफ के दोनों बच्चे अपनी मां की रिहाई का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं।



ये संवेदनहीन सरकार ने बच्चों को अपनी मां से, बूढ़ों को अपने बच्चों से जुदा करके रखा है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 29, 2019

"The Congress leader said that Jafar's children are eagerly awaiting the release of their mother. This insensitive government has separated children from their mothers and old men from their children," Priyanka said in a follow-up tweet.

Read: UP Police refute Priyanka Gandhi's 'strangulation' claims, says 'car used unplanned route'

Priyanka Vadra: 'UP Police attacked, choked me'

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spewed more hatred against the UP Police after she demanded action against those who assaulted students and youth "without any reason". "Through some videos, we have seen police personnel vandalizing vehicles. I demand strict action against them," she stated.

Earlier in the day, Vadra stated that after attending an anti-Citizenship Amendment Rally in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Police stopped her from meeting the IPS officer Darapuri's family. She claimed that when she tried to go on foot, she was stopped and then attempted to travel on a scooter to the family's house. She added that the police physically assaulted her by pulling her and choking her.

Read: Congress workers protest near UP Bhawan against police manhandling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra