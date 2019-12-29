Priyanka Gandhi Writes To To CRPF Alleging UP Police Threatened Her Security Personnel

Office of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security in-charge alleging that a UP police official along with a dozen police personnel entered the premises of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow without permission on Saturday. It mentioned in the letter that the police official had a verbal spat with her security personnel, issued threats to them, and warned of restricting her movements.

"This morning at 8:45 am CO of Hazratganj Abhay Mishra along with at least a dozen police personnel, entered the premises at which the protectee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is staying, without prior permission. He then began a heated verbal confrontation with the CRPF personnel in charge of the protectee's security a mere five meters away from the protectee's room," the letter to Inspector-General (IG) (Int.) CRPF, New Delhi read.

The letter further read, "He shouted at them and demanded information about the protectee's schedule which has already been provided to the authorities yesterday. He then accused the CRPF personnel of withholding information since they had readied their fleet as is their standard protocol every morning."

'UP Police official threatened CRPF personnel'

The letter says that the official further threatened the CRPF personnel that he "will not provide any security cover" to the protectee and will not "allow" the protectee "to take even two steps out of the premises". "This behaviour is unprofessional, unlawful and incorrect. There is no scheduled program of the protectee today that is not in the knowledge of the U.P police authorities."

"The CRPF regularly informs the U.P Police of all scheduled movements of the protectee that are in their knowledge. The C/O has no jurisdiction or authority to enter the private premises of the protectee and issue threats to her security personnel or to threaten to restrict her movements in any manner," read the letter.

"This is being brought to your notice so that appropriate action is taken on the part of CRPF in order to ensure that such unruly behaviour by officers of the UP Police in the close proximity of the protectee is not repeated and maintenance of civility and lawfulness is ensured," it read.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Vadra slammed the UP Police for restricting her movement while on her journey to meet the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow. Vadra further accused the UP Police of manhandling and assaulting her in order to restrict her from meeting the Anit-CAA protestors.

(With ANI inputs)