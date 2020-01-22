Bill To Establish 3 Capitals Opposed By TDP In Council, Setback For Andhra's Jagan Govt

Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Tuesday suffered a temporary setback on the passage of the three capitals Bill for Andhra Pradesh. The legislative council or the upper house of the state voted against the Bill as the house is dominated by Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The opposition won with 14 votes thumping majority in the voting on its resolution against the policy under Rule 71 of the Council business rules.

Out of 49 members who were present in the House, 27 voted in favour of the TDP motion and 13 members against it and the remaining nine abstained. The council will take up a discussion on the Bill on Wednesday. According to reports, if the Bills are rejected, it could be re-introduced in the state assembly and passed. But if the legislative council refers the Bills to a select committee, the plans of the government to shift the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam would be delayed by a few weeks.

READ | Effigies Burnt After Jagan Govt Approves 3 Capitals For Andhra Pradesh; TDP MP Detained

Earlier, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to shift the state capital from Amaravati, warning that about Rs 50,000 crore committed investment could be withdrawn and also make farmers suffer. Denying any "irregularities" in the decision making for Amaravati as capital during his tenure, Naidu asserted he does not have any "vested interest" in Amaravati, saying his party is fighting to control further damage of the state.

READ | TDP Chief Naidu Asks CM Jagan Reddy Not To Shift Capital From Amaravati

Jagan govt approves Andhra's 3 capitals

Even as high drama was witnessed on the rear side of the complex, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu led his Telugu Desam Party legislators on a foot march a few meters from the main entrance gate into the Assembly. However, the TDP could not organise the Assembly siege programme as planned due to deployment of a strong posse of the police force.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government introduced the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Assembly to give shape to its plan of having three capitals for the state, which is being opposed by farmers, who had given their land for development of Amaravati as the capital.

READ | HISTORIC: Jagan Govt Approves Andhra's 3 Capitals- Visakhapatnam, Kurnool & Amaravati

READ | TDP MP Galla In Custody Till Jan 31 For 'Jagan Never Mentioned 3 Capitals In Polls' Stir