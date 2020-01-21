TDP MP Galla In Custody Till Jan 31 For 'Jagan Never Mentioned 3 Capitals In Polls' Stir

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Galla Jayadev was on Monday detained by the police in Amaravati during a rally by farmers against state government approving setting up of three capitals. The Police have filed non-bailable cases against him. Galla was produced before Mangalagiri Magistrate-post midnight and was remanded to custody till January 31.TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that he was manhandled by the police, even as the bill enabling the three-capital formation was passed by the state assembly.

Protestors almost reached AP legislature complex

On Monday, defying prohibitory orders and breaking security cordon by armed personnel and others, hundreds of farmers and women of Amaravati region almost managed to reach the Andhra Pradesh Legislature complex protesting the introduction of bills for relocating the state capital. The police resorted to lathi-charge to quell the crowd as the key assembly session was underway just a few meters away.

'They kept public in dark'

"The government never mentioned about three capital before the elections. They kept pubic in dark. They did not mention this in the manifesto and they have got no mandate from the public to change the capital or make it into three. They have won the election on a false pretext and false claims," MP Jayadev said on Monday. He claimed that no government officials have come to speak to the farmers who are protesting for 32 days.

"Today is the 32nd day of the peaceful protests and till now no government officials have come to speak to farmers. The Chief Minister has not come, not even the local MLAs are coming. This is a single party protest even the YRSCP leaders have participated in the protests. In total 23 people have died in the last 32 days. It is shameful that the government failed to understand what the protest means to people," he added.

Jagan govt approves Andhra's 3 capitals

Even as the high drama was witnessed on the rear side of the complex, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu led his Telugu Desam Party legislators on a foot march a few meters from the main entrance gate into the assembly. However, the TDP could not organise the Assembly siege programme as planned due to deployment of a strong posse of the police force.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government introduced the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the assembly to give shape to its plan of having three capitals for the state, which is being opposed by farmers, who had given their land for development of Amaravati as the capital.

