Ahmedabad's Jain Community Offers 24 Kg Silver Bricks For Building Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ahead of the grand Ram Temple's ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ in Ayodhya, the Jain community of Ahmedabad has given 24 kilograms of silver bricks for the construction of the complex in Ayodhya. Jain saints presented the silver bricks to members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Gujarat on Sunday.

“The Jain community, along with the whole country is excited about the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. With this contribution, we are expressing our excitement. We have collected 18 kilograms of Silver with the contribution of many Jains and hope to contribute around 24 kilograms for the construction," saint told the reporters.

On August 5, the community will perform chants and pray for the completion of the construction work of the temple. Members of the entire community will light diyas at their homes to express happiness, he added.

Ashwin Patel of VHP who received the silver said that the Jain community functions according to Hindu customs, therefore it is also excited about the construction of the new temple.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. A total of 175 eminent guests will attend the event including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. While PM Modi will lay the foundation stone at the Ram Janmabhoomi, several BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi will attend via video-conference amid Coronavirus pandemic.

The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.

