Ayodhya: 5,100 Urns Prepared To Light Up Path To Ram Mandir For Bhoomi Poojan

As Ayodhya gears up for the highly anticipated 'bhoomi pujan' slated to be held on August 5, as many as 5,100 urns are being readied to light up the pathway for PM Modi's arrival. The 'Sanskar Bharti Ayodhya Festival' is preparing the place to place the urns from Saket Mahavidhalaya to Ram Janmbhoomi lighting up the road, to welcome the PM for the landmark foundation-laying ceremony on August 5.

"Everyone is engaged in making arrangements for 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple. Everyone here wishes to decorate Ayodhya just like Diwali for the occasion of 'bhoomi pujan', when PM Modi will initiate the religious ceremony by performing puja at Hanumangarhi temple," said Ram Bahadur Singh, Principal, Saraswati Shishu Mandir school to news agency ANI

"Here, as many as 5,100 urns are being decorated and they will be placed on the path from Saket Mahavidhalaya to Ram Janmbhoomi with diyas being placed inside them. Harish Chandra Srivastava is doing the work of making these urns. Similarly, cultural programs, artwork and paintings are also being prepared," he added.

The urns are being prepared in the Saraswati Shishu Temple, Nanak Pura, Sahadat Ganj and Haiderganj. Along with this other preparations are also in place to deck up the entire city of Ayodhya which is witnessing a festive atmosphere these days.

Read: BJP Veterans LK Advani & MM Joshi Likely To Attend Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Via VC

Read: Congress Claims 'Rajiv Gandhi Laid Foundation Stone To Ram Mandir' Days Before Bhumi Puja

PM Modi in Ayodhya

PM Modi who is the chief guest of the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony will attend the ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya along with cabinet ministers. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram Mandir and PM Modi is also likely to launch the cover page of a ‘Ramayan Encyclopedia’, as per reports. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 162 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event. The trust which is assigned the task of managing the construction of the temple has estimated that construction will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years i.e by 2023.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Congress Digvijaya Politicises BJP And Ayodhya Trust Leaders Getting Covid; Stoops Low

Read: Shiv Sena Says 'not Invited To Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Yet'; Mum On Sharad Pawar's Remark