Jaishankar Agrees To 'coordinate Closely' In Meeting With Uzbek FM On Sidelines Of SCO

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet being held in Russia. The two ministers agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns. Jaishankar on Twitter described the meeting with Kamilov as "cordial" appreciating Uzbekistan's vital role in Central Asian engagement.

Jaishankar also had a “fruitful meeting” with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov on the SCO sideline where they discussed bilateral issues. He thanked Aidarbekov for facilitating the return of Indian nationals stuck in Kyrgyzstan during the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to enhance strategic ties.

Jaishankar also met Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Kazakh counterpart FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi, and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today, which comes at the backdrop of heightened border tensions between India and China in Ladakh. Jaishankar is expected to maintain India's stance of resolving the standoff at the ground, diplomatic and political level.

SCO CFM meet

Jaishankar is currently on a four-day visit to Moscow, where he attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization held on September 9-10. The CFM meeting was the third that India attended as a full member of SCO. Earlier two meetings that India attended were in Beijing and Bishkek in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The CFM meeting in Moscow was held to review the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit and also exchange views on international and regional issues. India has been taking an active part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Russian Federation in this year. The SCO Summit will be held in the near future.

