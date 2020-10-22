Jal Jeevan Mission: Tripura Presents Mid-term Progress Of Tap Water Connections

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is currently assessing the progress of the States and Union Territories in providing tap water connection to every rural household of the country by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Under the series of assessments, Tripura on Thursday presented their mid-term progress to the National Jal Jeevan Mission.

According to an official statement, "Tripura has around 8.01 lakh households, out of which 1.16 lakh (14%) households have tap water connections. State has planned to provide 100% tap connections in all households by 2023. The State also has a good drinking water supply infrastructure and has water supply schemes in all 1,178 villages. State's target for 2020-21 is to provide 3.20 lakh tap water connections, and 44,000 connections have been provided so far. State is all set to provide 50,000 tap connections per month starting November and thus, about 1,500 tap connections per day. State also plans to achieve 277 'HarGhar Jal' villages and 12 'Har Ghar Jal' blocks in 2020-21."

"State has constituted Village Water & Sanitation Committees in all its 1,178 villages. 250 villages have completed their Village Action Plans for implementation of mission works which inter alia includes source strengthening, water supply infrastructure, grey water management and operation & maintenance. Emphasis is given on engaging voluntary organizations, NGOs, women SHGs as implementation support agencies (ISAs) to handhold the local community for planning, implementation and operation & maintenance of water supply systems. State was asked to organize training for capacity building of Gram Panchayat functionaries as well as other stakeholders and also to focus on skill development training in villages to create a pool of trained human resources at village level, which will be very helpful in implementation as well O&M of water supply systems. The State was advised to carry out the mandatory chemical testing and bacteriological testing of drinking water sources," the statement added.

Tripura is also sensitizing concerned departments to provide piped water supply to every Anganwadi centre, school and Ashramshala (tribal residential school) as per the mandate of the 100-day campaign launched on October 2, 2020.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Jal Jeevan Mission is a project by the Centre to provide safe and adequate drinking tap water connection to every household in the rural areas of the country by 2024 at a service level of 55 litres per capita per day. The mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 2019. PM Modi has also written to all sarpanches and gram pradhans of the country to ensure effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), stating its goal can be fully realised with the help of village community leaders.

