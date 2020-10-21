Ministry Of Jal Shakti Holds Mid-term Review Of States/UTs Under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Ministry of Jal Shakti held a virtual midterm review to assess the progress of the States and Union Territories to providing tap water connection to every rural household of the country by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Sikkim on Wednesday presented the mid-term progress to the National Jal Jeevan Mission. According to a press release, Sikkim has around 1.05 lakh households, out of which 70,525 (67%) households have tap water connections and the state has planned to achieve the target of 100% tap connection by 2021-22 which is much ahead of the national target of 2024.

The release stated that emphasis was given in the meeting to engaging voluntary organizations, NGOs, women SHGs as implementation support agencies to handhold the local community for planning, implementation and operation & maintenance of water supply systems.

"State was asked to organize training for capacity building of Gram Panchayat functionaries as well as other stakeholders and also to focus on skill development training in villages to create a pool of trained human resources at the village level, which will be very helpful in implementation as well O&M of water supply systems. The State was advised to carry out the mandatory chemical testing and bacteriological testing of drinking water sources," the release stated.

READ | Jal Jeevan Mission To Create Smart Eco-system To Monitor Water Supply In Rural Areas

Jal Jeevan Mission

Jal Jeevan Mission is a project by the Centre to provide safe and adequate drinking tap water connection to every household in the rural areas of the country by 2024 at a service level of 55 litres per capita per day. The mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 2019. PM Modi has also written to all sarpanches and gram pradhans of the country for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), saying its goal can be fully realised with the help of village community leaders.

The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey-water management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting. The Jal Jeevan Mission will be based on a community approach to water and will include extensive Information, Education and communication as a key component of the mission.

READ | Arunachal Pradesh Hamlet Receives Treated Tap Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Assures The 'Jal Jeevan Mission' Will Be Implemented In A 'robust Manner'