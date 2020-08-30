Jal Jeevan Mission To Create Smart Eco-system To Monitor Water Supply In Rural Areas

In sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India and Make in India, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Sunday that the Jal Jeevan Mission has decided to create a smart rural water supply eco-system to measure and monitor the service delivery of the water supply in rural areas, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Ministry, the mission aims at providing functional household tap connection to every rural household of the country by the year 2024.

"The programme focuses on service delivery at the household level, the supply of 55 litres per capita per day (lpcd) of water of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis. The mission focuses on 'service delivery', rather only on infrastructure creation," the statement said.

The ministry further said that India is one of the most vibrant IoT eco-systems in the world, with various supporting enablers making it conducive for companies looking to serve global demand beyond national boundaries. The Central government has introduced different policies and initiatives to leverage the benefits of these disruptive IoT technologies in multiple sectors, it added.

Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission

The Modi government launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in partnership with States, to enable every household in villages to have piped clean water by 2024. It has been envisaged that each household will have a potable water supply of 55 lpcd of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Jal Jeevan Mission from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2019 with an aim to provide every rural household with functional household tap connections (FHTCs) by 2024. This life-changing mission will improve the lives of rural people, especially girls by reducing their drudgery.

