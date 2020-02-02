Jamia Bans Protest, Mass Gathering, Speeches In Campus As Tensions Remain Elevated

Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Saturday issued a notice informing students that all types of gathering, protests or speeches are completely banned in the entire campus and its violation would invite strict action. Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

READ | Jamia Alumni Association Files Police Complaint Against BJP's Thakur, Varma, Mishra

"It is to inform that any kind of protest meeting, agitation, speeches and mass gathering or any unlawful activities causing inconvenience and disruption in the day to day academic functioning are not allowed around the Central Canteen or anywhere in the Jamia Millia Islamia campus", Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia said in a notice. "Strict action will be initiated if anyone found engaged in such activities", the order added.

READ | Bajrang Dal Says Jamia Shooter Not Its Member, Condemns Violence

Maintain discipline

Jamia students are also expected to cooperate actively in discipline maintenance to support the exam and conduct of classes, the university official said. The administration has also called upon students to report the presence of any outsider or unauthorised entry in the campus.

READ | A Day After Jamia Shooting, Cong Youth Wing Registers Criminal Case Against Anurag Thakur

Jamia shooting

On Thursday, a gun-toting man was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital. He had opened fire on the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The protest was organised by the Jamia Coordination Committee, and protesters would proceed from the university to Rajghat. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia, suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted at the AIIMS trauma centre.

As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you" and thereafter, opened fire. Sources also reveal that the shooter has been identified as Gopal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised that the culprit would not be spared. Subsequently, 'attempt to murder' charges have been slapped against Gopal. The provisions of the Arms Act have also been invoked in this case.

(With ANI inputs) (Image credit: PTI)

READ | 'Who Paid The Shooter?': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Conspiracy In Jamia Shooting, Questions Shah