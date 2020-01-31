'Who Paid The Shooter?': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Conspiracy In Jamia Shooting, Questions Shah

In his first response to the shooting of a student outside Jamia Millia Islamia University, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday has cryptically hinted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had paid the attacker. While Rahul Gandhi refrained from directly addressing the issue, his reply came to a question on Shah’s promise of taking strict action against the shooter. Earlier, the opposition MPs including Gandhi protested near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the premises of the Parliament carrying placards saying ‘Save Constitution’, ‘No to CAA/NPR/NRC’ and ‘Save India’.

Commenting on Amit Shah assuring strict action against the guilty in Thursday's Jamia incident, Rahul Gandhi said, "Paid by whom? Paid by him?"

The Jamia shooting

On Thursday, a gun-toting man was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital. He had opened fire on the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The protest was organised by the Jamia Coordination Committee, and protesters would proceed from the university to Rajghat. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia, suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted at the AIIMS trauma centre.

As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you" and thereafter, opened fire. Sources also reveal that the shooter has been identified as Gopal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised that the culprit would not be spared. Subsequently, 'attempt to murder' charges have been slapped against Gopal. The provisions of the Arms Act have also been invoked in this case.

'Mahatma Gandhi’s soul must be shaken'

Addressing a press briefing after the Jamia shooting, Congress MP Manish Tewari blamed the BJP government for creating an atmosphere of hatred in the country. Contending that there was a concerted attempt to fuel divisions in the society, Tewari hinted that the irresponsible statements of some ministers had played a role in the present crisis. Moreover, he opined that Mahatma Gandhi would be very disturbed by the Centre crushing the conscience and economy of the nation.

Manish Tewari stated, “This is a result of the atmosphere created in this country for the last month. The way in which the Delhi election campaign is going on and the statements made by BJP leaders have fueled the atmosphere of hatred. There is a concerted attempt to create a divide in Delhi and this country." He further went on to say, "People who are sitting on high posts, who should not forget their responsibility are making statements that have crossed all limits of political decency. Tomorrow, the Budget session will commence. Mahatma Gandhi’s soul must be shaken by the manner in which the BJP government has crushed the nation’s conscience and the economy.”

