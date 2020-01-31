A Day After Jamia Shooting, Cong Youth Wing Registers Criminal Case Against Anurag Thakur

A day after an armed man shot a student outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV filed a criminal complaint against MoS Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday, January 31. The IYC is the official youth wing of the Congress party. It has been alleged that Thakur’s chanting of the incendiary ‘Gun down traitors’ slogan was responsible for the Jamia incident.

President of @IYC Shri @srinivasiyc lodges a criminal complaint against MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur for giving inflammatory hate speech leading to a man opening gunfire on peaceful protestor at Jamia. pic.twitter.com/RfyY1Y5Vse — Congress (@INCIndia) January 31, 2020

Read: Jamia Shooting: NCP Blames Anurag Thakur For Creating Negative Atmosphere, Demands Inquiry

Thakur chants controversial slogan

Thakur’s shocking video came to light on Monday, where he is seen chanting and encouraging the crowd to repeat the provocative slogan of 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Gun down all the traitors of the country). On this occasion, Thakur was campaigning for Manish Chaudhari, the BJP candidate for the Rithala Assembly constituency.

Despite the widespread condemnation, Thakur has neither denied nor apologised for his remark yet. After conducting an inquiry, the Election Commission of India imposed a three-day campaigning ban on Thakur.

Read: BJP Issues First Response On EC Ordering Anurag Thakur's Removal From Star Campaigner List

Congress slams irresponsible statements of Union Ministers

On Thursday, Congress MP Manish Tewari blamed the BJP government for creating an atmosphere of hatred in the country. Contending that there was a concerted attempt to fuel divisions in the society, Tiwari hinted that the irresponsible statements of some ministers had played a role in the present crisis. Moreover, he opined that Mahatma Gandhi would be very disturbed by the Centre crushing the conscience and economy of the nation.

Read: 'Bharatiya Zalim Party' - AAP's Bhagwant Mann Coins New Name For BJP Over Anurag Thakur

Manish Tewari stated, “This is a result of the atmosphere created in this country for the last month. The way in which the Delhi election campaign is going on and the statements made by BJP leaders have fueled the atmosphere of hatred. There is a concerted attempt to create a divide in Delhi and this country. People who are sitting on high posts, who should not forget their responsibility are making statements that have crossed all limits of political decency. Tomorrow, the Budget session will commence. Mahatma Gandhi’s soul must be shaken by the manner in which the BJP government has crushed the nation’s conscience and the economy.”

Read: 'What Is Goli Maro?' Kapil Sibal Responds To MoS Anurag Thakur's Shocking Call-to-arms