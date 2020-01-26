'Everybody Has The Right To Protest, But Peacefully & With Responsibility', Says Jamia VC

In view of the protests at Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Sunday said that everyone has the right to protest but one must protest "responsibly and peacefully".

"Protests are being held across the country. Everybody has a right to protest, but with a lot of responsibility and peace and that's what we are following," Najma Akhtar told the media.

Further speaking about the protests that were held in various places against CAA and NRC that broke out on the occasion of Republic Day, the VC said, "Everybody is celebrating Republic Day today, that is their right to celebrate, they have their own way to celebrate it, it's all about Constitution," she added.

Jamia Milia protests

Earlier on January 13, Jamia VC had said that Delhi Police entered the university campus on December 15 without permission and the process of filing an FIR regarding the same would begin the following day i.e,14 January.

Najma Akhtar's remark came after hundreds of Jamia students protested outside the VC's office demanding FIR against the Delhi Police for the December 15, 2019 incident.

Besides this, Jamia University has also submitted a petition stating that the city should be "held accountable for illegal and unlawful acts, the unnecessary force used by the police officials against the innocent protesting students".

The plea alleges that Delhi Police had fired teargas shells inside the campus, barged into the premises, dragged students out of the library and assaulted them during the incident.

Police register 10 cases

Earlier on December 17, the Delhi Police stated that 10 cases have been registered in connection with the violence in Jamia Nagar. While 102 people have been arrested so far, none of them were students of the university. The police also claimed that incidents of violence were pre-planned and indicated that outsiders were involved in the protests.

Moreover, Delhi police has quizzed Jamia student Chandan Kumar who has been named in one of the FIRs along with Congress MLA Asif Mohammed Khan.

Youth remanded to 3-day custody

After arresting the ninth non-student suspect- 22-year old Furkan in connection with the violence at Jamia University, the Saket court on Friday, January 23, sent him to 3-day police custody, as per sources. It is further reported that the Delhi Crime Branch will question him regarding his involvement in the case.

The authorities suspect that Furkan was spotted with a container that had allegedly held explosives that were hurled during the violence, but Furkan's counsel has maintained that the container was empty and the youth had gone to fetch water after offering namaz.

(With inputs from ANI)