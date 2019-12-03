Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Takes A U-turn On Sacking Rajeev Dhavan In Ayodhya Case

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has backtracked on its removal of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan as its counsel in the Ayodhya review petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Shahid Nadeem, the legal advisor of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind made this announcement on social media. This comes hours after he was suddenly relieved of his responsibilities. Stressing that the organization was indebted to Dhavan for his services, he mentioned that the Jamiat president would personally meet the senior advocate to clear all misunderstandings. Nadeem exuded confidence that Dhavan would continue to represent the Jamiat as the cause was bigger than anything else.

Read: I Was Sacked: Rajeev Dhavan Denies Illness Behind Ayodhya Exit, Reveals Muslim Groups Rift

'The case and the cause is bigger than all of us'

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Legal Editor Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj after his sacking from the Ayodhya review case, Dhavan described the sequence of events leading up to this sudden development. He clearly refuted that there was any technical problem involved. Moreover, Dhavan rubbished the notion that he was unwell, even as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed their desire to retain him.

Read: Rajeev Dhawan Says 'Clients Claims Of My Ill-health Untrue'; AIMPLB Condemns Sacking

Dhavan remarked, “For the last 10 days, I have been working on the review with Mr. Maqbool and his team. We had three meetings- in fact, the structure of what has been filed was in fact prepared by me and shared with the other Muslim parties. I left all of Sunday free to tweak the particular draft. I typed it myself over a period of 8 hours. I went to my dentist for a routine check-up. At 10.14, Mr. Maqbool called my clerk and said- give the phone to Mr. Dhavan. I told him what’s the matter. He said that I don’t want you to be associated with this case and review. I said- could we call it a sacking? He said yes. But I have no say in this matter. He said that I can’t do anything. I came back. I sent a letter to him saying that you have sacked me and we have had meetings together. And as a professional, I have no choice but to accept this without demur. The case and the cause is bigger than all of us. So when Mr. Maqbool says that it was because of some technical problem, in fact, there was no technical problem."

Read: Muslim Bodies' Advocate Rajeev Dhavan Sacked From Ayodhya Case; Calls It 'malicious'

Read: Ayodhya Verdict: Disputed Land To Be Given To Hindus, Holds SC