Jammu Administration Orders Landlords To Submit Details Of Tenants Amid Terror Threat

Amid the increased terror threat over targeted killing in the region, the Jammu administration has now directed all landlords in the region to disclose details of tenants. The administration on Tuesday issued a circular demanding landlords to mandatorily share details of all tenants in Jammu. According to the order, signed by the Jammu district magistrate, the details of all tenants in the region must be submitted before the admin within ten days.

After twin Jaish E Mohammad Fidayeen attackers used a house in the Sunjwan area of Jammu as a hideout to carry out a terror strike in Jammu, the district administration has now directed all to share details of tenants in the region. According to the order, all house owners must submit details to the concerned Police Station within 10 days in order to avoid any legal action. The order noted the Senior Superintendent of Police stating that there is an imminent need to conduct verification of tenants/ domestic helpers in the region.

“It is necessary that some measures be taken to make the landlords/property owners accountable before renting out/making available their premises to tenants/domestic help,” the order accessed by Republic noted. “ All owners shall after the issuance of this order and within ten days of letting/renting out his/her/their house or part thereof to any tenant(s), submit without fall the detailed particulars of the tenant(s) as per the Declaration Form, to the concerned Police Station, either in person or by registered post addressed to the concerned Station House Officer (SHO),” the order further stated.

J&K Govt seeks details of Jammu migrants working in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday sought details of all migrant employees (other than PM package) of the Jammu region working in the Kashmir region. All Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir were asked to submit details to the government. This came after Rajni Bala, a Hindu teacher from Jammu was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district on Tuesday, evoking widespread condemnation. Bala, who belonged to the Samba district was posted at a government school in Kulgam's Gopalpara.

In a letter addressed to deputy commissioners, the government asked, "Kindly furnish the information in respect of Jammu division based & migrant employees appointed in Kashmir division under various categories other than PM Package to this office today positively through return fax/email divcomkplg@gmail.com."

Image: PTI